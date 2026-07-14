theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for France-Spain World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup semifinals arrive, featuring a heavyweight clash between France and Spain, soccer fans can use theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a $1,000 bet reset. Click here to begin the registration process.

By activating the theScore Bet promo code, users unlock a $1,000 bet reset, which allows them to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Best of all, this promotion can be used for this specific matchup as well as any World Cup game this week, giving bettors ultimate flexibility as they look to capitalize on the thrilling conclusion of the tournament.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Before France and Spain take the pitch for their semifinal clash, new users can easily lock in this premier welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to know about claiming the offer ahead of kickoff:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2026

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in all states where the sportsbook operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset offers clear, tangible value ahead of the highly anticipated France vs. Spain matchup. After signing up, new users can place a first cash wager on any market or game available. If that initial bet loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You do not need to wager the maximum $1,000 to participate; whether you bet a conservative $50 or the full $1,000 limit, you will receive your exact stake back in bonus bets if your wager is unsuccessful.

No opt-in is required to secure this generous safety net. If your first bet settles as a loss, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the bonus is conveniently split into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, offering a sufficient window to explore the board for the remainder of the World Cup or any other available sporting events.

Use This Promo on France vs. Spain

Take a look at the current odds on France Spain via theScore Bet (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

3-Way Moneyline: France +140 // Draw +210 // Spain +225

France has been an absolute juggernaut offensively, netting 16 goals through their six matches while conceding just two. Spain, however, boasts an even tighter defensive structure; through their six games, they have allowed only a single goal while scoring 11 of their own. If you are looking to history for a predictive edge, Spain holds recent bragging rights, having defeated France 2-1 in their last encounter during the 2024 UEFA Euro tournament. Whether you back France’s explosive attack or Spain’s resilient defense, this semifinal sets up as a phenomenal opportunity to utilize your welcome bonus.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this massive World Cup semifinal between France and Spain is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. This is required to lock in your welcome bonus. Place Your First Bet: After setting up and funding your account, place your first real cash wager of at least $10, up to a maximum of $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager on France, Spain, or any other matchup settles as a loss, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a valuable second chance to win big during the tournament.