theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for USA-Belgium World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the USA prepares to clash with Belgium in the World Cup, there is no better time to grab a $1,000 bet reset with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Click here to start signing up.

This premier welcome offer delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing new theScore Bet customers in legal online sports betting states to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. You can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next World Cup games, applying the $1,000 Bet Reset to this highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium matchup or any other World Cup game on the schedule this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Before the USA and Belgium face off in the Round of 16, review the key details of this welcome offer below:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 6, 2026

Available to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this promotion offers a safety net for your first bet. To get started, simply place a first cash wager on any available market. If your wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

There is no opt-in required to claim this offer. While maximizing the return requires a $1,000 first bet, you are welcome to wager any smaller amount you wish and still receive a full 100% match in bonus bets if your bet falls short.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, the refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the bonus is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible first wager. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of opportunities to back other teams throughout the World Cup playoffs.

Round of 16 Preview: USA vs. Belgium

While oddsmakers finalize the official betting lines for this Round of 16 clash, you can still evaluate both sides to determine where the betting value might lie for your $1,000 Bet Reset. Looking at the tournament statistics so far, this matchup projects to be an incredibly even affair:

USA: The United States has played four matches this tournament, showing strong attacking form with 10 goals scored while conceding just four times. Folarin Balogun leads the line as the team’s top scorer with three goals.

The United States has played four matches this tournament, showing strong attacking form with 10 goals scored while conceding just four times. Folarin Balogun leads the line as the team’s top scorer with three goals. Belgium: Belgium has matched the USA’s defensive record, also conceding exactly four goals across their four matches. Offensively, they are right behind the Americans with nine goals scored, led by striker Romelu Lukaku (two goals).

With nearly identical goal differentials, bettors will have to decide whether the slight attacking edge of the USA outshines Belgium’s experienced European squad. Regardless of which side you back, the promo code ensures your first wager carries the protection of a bonus bet refund if it loses.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset before the USA and Belgium take the pitch is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer ahead of this massive World Cup matchup:

Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, physical address, email, and date of birth, to verify your identity and confirm you are of legal betting age. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP to ensure your new account is linked to the $1,000 Bet Reset offer. Place Your First Wager: After successfully setting up and funding your account, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the USA, side with Belgium, or explore other World Cup markets, your first qualifying cash wager will automatically be protected by the welcome offer.