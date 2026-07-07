theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Tuesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to elevate their action on the diamond can utilize theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a $1,000 first bet reset ahead of Tuesday’s slate of games. Click here to activate this offer.

This safety net provides an ideal entry point for Tuesday’s MLB matchups, such as the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays. This welcome offer provides flexibility to find the perfect matchup for any MLB game this week, or even future international events like the World Cup, as you start building your betting bankroll. Sign up with theScore Bet and start reaping the rewards.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Available to all new theScore Bet customers in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, this welcome offer serves as a comprehensive safety net for a first cash wager. Users can place an initial cash wager on any available game or market. If that wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no opt-in required to claim this offer.

Bettors are not required to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can wager any comfortable amount up to the maximum and still receive the 100% bonus bet refund if the initial wager settles as a loss. Should the first bet fall short, the refund is credited within 72 hours of the wager settling as a loss. This promotional refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the eligible first wager. For example, a $1,000 losing bet yields five $200 bonus bets, while a $100 losing wager returns five $20 bonus bets. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, offering a full week to get back into the action.

Use This Promo on Tuesday’s MLB Matchups

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Rays ML (-125) / Yankees ML (+105) | Total: 7.5

Rays ML (-125) / Yankees ML (+105) | Total: 7.5 Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers ML (-278) / Rockies ML (+225) | Total: 9.5

Dodgers ML (-278) / Rockies ML (+225) | Total: 9.5 Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Phillies ML (-175) / Reds ML (+150) | Total: 8.5

Looking at the team statistics helps clarify these odds. The Dodgers boast a massive advantage over the Rockies, featuring a 3.51 team ERA compared to Colorado’s ballooned 5.53 ERA, alongside a superior .787 to .755 OPS edge at the plate. In the Phillies-Reds matchup, Philadelphia brings a modest but clear statistical edge. The Phillies’ pitching staff holds a 4.247 ERA against the Reds’ 4.568 mark, supported by a slightly better .708 team OPS versus Cincinnati’s .697 OPS.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of Tuesday’s MLB slate is a streamlined process. To ensure the first bet is covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these specific steps:

Create Your Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This code is required regardless of which specific market or offer you are targeting. Place Your Wager: After completing the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place a first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers on the diamond or targeting international futures for the World Cup, following this process guarantees that if your initial bet loses, it will be fully refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,000 maximum.