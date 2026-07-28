Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Dodgers-Mariners, MLB Predictions

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Start placing your favorite MLB predictions today when you use this link here to redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP for a $20 sign-up bonus today.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Details

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 28th, 2026

If you are looking to get in on today’s exciting MLB slate—whether you are analyzing the divisional clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets or eyeing the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox—this latest offer is the perfect way to build your portfolio. Exclusively available for new Polymarket customers, this promotion allows you to claim a $20 sign-up bonus to use on any of today’s baseball action.

To successfully unlock this $20 bonus, simply create your new account, enter the promo code WTOP, and make an initial trade of at least $10. Please note that to qualify for this offer, users must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. Once your initial trade is completed and your account is verified, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy on any MLB matchup on the board.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability ATL @ NYM ATL 59.5%

NYM 40.5% NYY @ CHW NYY 55.1%

CHW 44.9%

Looking closely at the Braves and Mets matchup, the statistics strongly support Atlanta’s position as the slate’s highest probability winner. The Braves hold a clear offensive edge, coming into the game with a .249 team batting average and a .416 slugging percentage, which heavily overshadows New York’s .235 average and .387 slugging percentage.

The disparity extends to the mound as well. Atlanta’s pitching staff boasts a cumulative 3.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP, outclassing the Mets’ 4.18 team ERA and 1.30 WHIP. With measurable advantages in both hitting and run prevention, forecasting the Braves stands out as the more reliable prediction in this divisional clash. With these market probabilities, it is also important to think beyond the favorite alone. Polymarket users can compare the posted chance with their own read on lineup news, starting pitching, bullpen availability, recent travel, and weather conditions before deciding whether a price is appealing. Baseball markets can move quickly as lineups are confirmed, so checking back closer to first pitch may help you find a clearer position.

The Yankees-White Sox matchup offers another angle for users who want to spread predictions across multiple games instead of focusing on one contest. New York is listed as the favorite, but Chicago’s probability is still high enough to make the matchup worth monitoring. Using the $20 bonus can give new users more flexibility to test a measured MLB strategy while keeping their first trade requirement manageable.

How to Sign Up With the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Ready to make your predictions on today’s MLB action? Whether you want to back the Braves or the Yankees, claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Polymarket app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Trade: Complete the activation by making a first-time trade of at least $10.

Once your initial trade clears, your offer will be fully activated, giving you extra leverage to tackle today’s baseball slate.