theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for Argentina, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The knockout stage of the World Cup is off to a fast start, and fans can redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 bet reset for the game. Click here to start signing up.

This flexible promotion is not restricted to a single contest. It applies across the full slate of World Cup soccer games on the schedule, meaning you can apply your initial wager to matchups like the marquee showdown between Argentina and Cape Verde or the clash between Colombia and Ghana. Additionally, this offer extends beyond the pitch. Sports fans on theScore Bet can also use the promotion to wager on the MLB as the baseball schedule heats up.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 First Bet

Before placing your first wager on the Round of 32 matchups like Argentina vs. Cape Verde or Colombia vs. Ghana, review the core details of the welcome offer below.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 3, 2026

The mechanics of this promotion are straightforward for new theScore Bet customers looking to wager on the World Cup. Upon creating your account, no opt-in is required to activate the offer. You simply need to place your first cash wager on any available market, whether you are backing Argentina against Cape Verde or picking a goalscorer in the Colombia vs. Ghana match. If your initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet whatever amount you are comfortable with and still be covered for 100% of it if the wager does not pan out.

If your first bet does settle as a loss, the bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. Rather than receiving a single lump sum, your refund will be issued as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible initial wager. Once received, these bonus bets must be used within seven days, giving you ample time to place subsequent wagers as the tournament progresses. Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new theScore Bet customers.

Use theScore Bet Promo on World Cup Games

As the World Cup transitions into the Round of 32, the margin for error disappears. Below is a look at the current win probabilities and implied chances for the first matchups of the knockout stage.

Argentina vs. Cape Verde: Argentina -700 // Draw +700 // Cape Verde +2200

Argentina -700 // Draw +700 // Cape Verde +2200 Colombia vs. Ghana: Colombia -230 // Draw +320 // Ghana +800

Argentina will be viewed as a clear favorite in this matchup. Argentina steamrolled through their opening matches with a flawless 3-0-0 record, showcasing a lethal attack and a stout defense to post an impressive +7 goal differential (eight goals for, one against). On the opposite end of the spectrum, Cape Verde managed to survive the group stage by drawing all three of their matches (0-3-0), scoring just two goals and conceding two.

The Colombians put together an excellent unbeaten run to reach the Round of 32, posting two wins and a draw while efficiently outscoring their opponents 4-1. Ghana, meanwhile, had a much bumpier road to this stage, compiling a mixed 1-1-1 record with an even goal differential (two goals scored, two allowed). This intriguing clash is an ideal spot to utilize the latest theScore Bet promo code, allowing you to place your initial wager with the reassurance that a loss will be refunded 100% in bonus bets up to $1,000.

How to Redeem theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome offer is a quick and simple process. New users can activate this promotion to use on any of the upcoming World Cup games, giving you the flexibility to choose from the entire multi-game slate rather than being locked into a single matchup.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these steps:

Create an Account: Open the app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is set up and funded, place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

You can apply this initial qualifying wager to any of the World Cup games on the schedule, whether you want to bet on the action between Argentina and Cape Verde, the clash between Colombia and Ghana, or look over to the MLB markets. If your first bet wins, you keep the profits as usual. If it loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.