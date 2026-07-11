theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset For World Cup, UFC 329

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here, you will secure a layer of protection for your first wager (up to $1,000) on tonight’s World Cup and UFC 329 action.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On July 11th, 2026

Understanding The Offer Mechanics

Available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers, this promotion requires no opt-in and is designed to mitigate early variance. New users can place their first cash wager on any available market—from predicting the total goals in the England match to backing a Switzerland upset. If that initial wager settles as a loss, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. Bettors are not required to risk the full $1,000; any qualifying wager will be matched 100% in bonus bets up to the cap if the prediction falls short.

From an analytical standpoint, the payout structure is highly beneficial. Rather than issuing a single, all-or-nothing lump sum, theScore Bet automatically applies the refund as five separate bonus bets within 72 hours, each valued at exactly 20% of the eligible first wager. This segmented structure provides multiple opportunities to find value across the upcoming soccer fixtures. Note that these bonus bets carry a strict expiration window and must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

theScore Bet World Cup Quarterfinal Odds

New users can apply their $1,000 Bet Reset to any game on the multi-match World Cup quarterfinal slate. Before locking in a first cash wager, bettors should evaluate the markets for these knockout-stage matchups.

Here is a look at the 3-way moneyline odds for the upcoming quarterfinals:

July 11: Norway vs. England Win Probabilities: Norway +300 / Draw +270 / England -115

Argentina vs. Switzerland Win Probabilities: Argentina -140 / Draw +250 / Switzerland +450



Matchup Spotlights & Statistical Breakdown

Argentina vs. Switzerland Argentina has been the most dominant statistical force in the tournament, boasting a flawless record (three wins, zero draws, zero losses). Their success is rooted in a suffocating defense paired with clinical finishing—scoring eight goals while conceding only one, suggesting highly favorable expected goal differentials. Switzerland counters with a resilient, unbeaten profile of their own (two wins, one draw, zero losses). The Swiss have navigated higher-variance, open contests, scoring seven times but allowing three goals. As a result, Argentina comes in as a -140 favorite on the moneyline.

Norway vs. England This match presents a classic stylistic clash between low-event structure and high-event chaos. England arrives in Miami with an unbeaten record (two wins, one draw, zero losses), anchored by a disciplined backline that has suppressed scoring, allowing just two goals while netting six. Conversely, Norway’s path (two wins, zero draws, one loss) has been defined by defensive fragility and offensive firepower. Norway has matched Argentina’s offensive output with eight goals scored, but their defense has been exploited repeatedly, conceding seven times. England enters as a -115 moneyline favorite.

Expanding Your Options: Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor

For those looking to diversify their betting portfolio outside of the soccer pitch, the $1,000 Bet Reset is fully applicable across other sporting events on the board. This includes the highly anticipated UFC 329 headlining clash between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor. Bettors can utilize the theScore Bet promo code to wager on the outright winner, method of victory, or specific round props in this marquee fight. Just like the World Cup matches, if your initial read on the Holloway vs. McGregor bout proves incorrect, your stake is fully refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,000 limit.

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing this data-backed $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. New users can activate the offer to use on any of the World Cup quarterfinal matches, the McGregor fight, or any other market available. Follow these steps to lock in your welcome bonus:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the digital prompts to create a new profile. You will need to complete standard identity verification by providing accurate personal information, including your full name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to officially attach the $1,000 Bet Reset to your account. Place Your First Bet: Make a qualifying deposit, then place your first real-money cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market.

If your qualifying first wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake in bonus bets, keeping your bankroll active as the tournament progresses toward the semifinals.