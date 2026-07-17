theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for Friday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to elevate their action on the diamond can activate theScore Bet promo code WTOP to secure a $1,000 first bet reset. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up, eligible users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available can unlock a $1,000 Bet Reset. This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This protective offer can be used to wager on Friday’s thrilling matchups as well as any MLB game scheduled for this week.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 17, 2026

Exclusively available to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, this $1,000 Bet Reset offers fantastic protection for your first foray into the app. Without any opt-in required, new theScore Bet users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game, such as backing the 61-36 Los Angeles Dodgers or the 54-42 New York Yankees. If that initial wager loses, users receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Bettors do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet whatever amount you prefer under that threshold and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. Should your qualifying bet result in a loss, your bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the first wager settles. Rather than one lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. For example, an unsuccessful $100 first bet yields five $20 bonus bets. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Best Friday Night MLB Options

Los Angeles Dodgers (-110) at New York Yankees (-110) | Total: O/U 9.5

| Total: O/U 9.5 Pittsburgh Pirates (+110) at Cleveland Guardians (-130) | Total: O/U 7.5

| Total: O/U 7.5 Tampa Bay Rays (+100) at Boston Red Sox (-120) | Total: O/U 9.5

For bettors analyzing the marquee Dodgers-Yankees clash, Los Angeles brings a superior offense to the matchup. The Dodgers are hitting .262 as a team with a .777 OPS and 506 runs scored, outpacing New York’s .237 average, .741 OPS, and 462 runs. However, the Yankees counter with a slight pitching advantage, holding a 3.392 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.555.

In the Pirates-Guardians matchup, Pittsburgh presents intriguing underdog value. The Pirates’ lineup significantly outpaces Cleveland’s in scoring (516 runs to 385) and batting average (.263 to .229). Cleveland’s path to validating their favorite status rests heavily on run prevention, as their pitching staff carries a sturdy 3.71 overall ERA compared to Pittsburgh’s 4.32.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and activate your welcome offer before the upcoming first pitch:

Create an Account: Navigate to the sign-up page and register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are in a legal betting state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Users must enter this exact code when registering, regardless of which specific market or offer they are ultimately claiming. Place Your First Wager: After downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the 61-36 Los Angeles Dodgers on the moneyline or take a chance on the 56-38 Tampa Bay Rays pulling off a road victory, your first cash wager will be fully protected up to $1,000 in bonus bets if it happens to lose.