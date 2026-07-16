theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bet for Phillies-Mets, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to elevate their betting experience can unlock a $1,000 first bet reset by signing up with the theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Click here to start signing up.

Designed specifically for new theScore Bet customers residing in legal online sports betting states, this promotion delivers a $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the upcoming matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. Whether you want to place your qualifying wager on this National League showdown, featuring probable pitchers Christian Scott for the Mets and Aaron Nola for the Phillies, or apply it to any other MLB game this week, this bet reset provides a perfect safety net to kick off your sports betting journey.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 16, 2026

This theScore Bet promo code is available exclusively to new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates. The offer provides a safety net for your first cash wager on any available market or game. If your initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. While maximizing the offer requires a $1,000 first wager, you are not required to risk the full amount. You can bet any smaller amount you feel comfortable with and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the wager loses. Best of all, no opt-in is required to take advantage of this promotion.

Should your qualifying wager settle as a loss, the bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. For instance, a losing $100 first bet results in five $20 bonus bets being added to your account. Keep in mind that these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, ensuring you have ample time to use them on upcoming MLB matchups or other sporting events.

Phillies vs. Mets Betting Preview

Here are the current betting lines for this upcoming matchup:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Phillies -130 / New York Mets +110

Philadelphia Phillies -130 / New York Mets +110 Runline: Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+150) / New York Mets +1.5 (-179)

Philadelphia Phillies -1.5 (+150) / New York Mets +1.5 (-179) Total: Over/Under 9.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Taking a look at the season statistics, the Phillies hold the edge in most major categories, validating their position as the betting favorite. Philadelphia enters the contest with a superior 54-43 record compared to New York’s 40-57 mark. At the plate, the Phillies have outscored the Mets 424 to 398, backed by a slightly higher team batting average (.236 vs .234) and a stronger overall team OPS (.701 vs .684). On the mound, Philadelphia’s pitching staff holds a 4.23 ERA and an impressive 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings, edging out New York’s 4.27 ERA and 9.20 K/9 rate.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before placing your bets on the Mets-Phillies matchup or any other available market:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store (iOS or Android) and download the theScore Bet app. Register a New Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. You must enter promo code WTOP regardless of which specific offer you are claiming. Fund Your Account: Make a secure deposit using one of the available payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Once your account is funded and the promo code is active, simply place your first real cash wager, up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager is successful, you will receive your standard cash winnings. If it happens to lose, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets so you can try again.