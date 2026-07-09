theScore Bet Promo Code: Claim $1,000 Bet Reset for France vs. Morocco World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can get a $1,000 bet reset for the World Cup or any other sport this week by signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP. Click here to start the registration process.

This promotion is perfectly timed for the impending France-Morocco showdown, as well as any other World Cup game taking place this week. If soccer isn’t your primary focus, this flexible promo on theScore Bet can also be applied to the MLB, allowing baseball fans to wager on the diamond with the exact same first-bet protection.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Before France and Morocco clash in their World Cup quarterfinal, make sure you have all the essential details for the latest sign-up promotion. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 9, 2026

New theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a $1,000 Bet Reset for the upcoming World Cup quarterfinal between France and Morocco. This promotion allows first-time users to place a cash wager on any available market. If that initial bet loses, they will receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. While a $1,000 bet is required to maximize the bonus value, new users are welcome to wager any lesser amount they are comfortable with and will still be fully refunded in bonus bets if the wager falls short. Conveniently, no opt-in is required to activate this offer.

If your first bet settles as a loss, the refund will be issued in the form of five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets will be applied directly to your account within 72 hours of the losing bet’s settlement. Once they have been credited, users will have a strict seven-day window to use their bonus bets before they expire.

France vs. Morocco Betting Preview

Take a look at this quick statistical breakdown of both sides provides a clear picture of which team might be the better bet:

Scoring Form: France has been an absolute juggernaut through their five matches in the tournament, scoring an impressive 14 goals. They are spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, who leads the attack with seven goals. Morocco has also shown great attacking quality, finding the back of the net 10 times in their five matches, led by Ismael Saibari’s three goals.

France has been an absolute juggernaut through their five matches in the tournament, scoring an impressive 14 goals. They are spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe, who leads the attack with seven goals. Morocco has also shown great attacking quality, finding the back of the net 10 times in their five matches, led by Ismael Saibari’s three goals. Defensive Reliability: The French defense has been incredibly stout, conceding just two goals over the course of five games. Morocco has been solid but slightly more vulnerable, allowing four goals across their five matches.

Based on the raw data, France’s dominant +12 goal differential (14 scored, two conceded) and the presence of a red-hot Mbappe suggest they will likely open as the betting favorites over a Moroccan side holding a +6 goal differential (10 scored, four conceded). Keep an eye on theScore Bet as the match approaches to lock in your wagers.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating this generous welcome offer is quick and simple. To ensure you successfully claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow this step-by-step guide:

Create Your Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email, and physical address) to verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to use promo code WTOP when registering to officially attach the welcome offer to your new account. Place Your First Bet: Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready for action. Simply make a deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10—and up to $1,000—on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back France, take a chance on Morocco, or explore alternative markets like daily MLB matchups, your first wager will be fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.