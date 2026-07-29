Tatis leads Padres against the Rockies following 5-hit performance

Colorado Rockies (42-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (54-53, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Colorado Rockies (42-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (54-53, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Gabriel Hughes (0-2, 2.79 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (1-9, 6.97 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -248, Rockies +200; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Colorado Rockies after Fernando Tatis Jr.’s five-hit game on Tuesday.

San Diego has a 54-53 record overall and a 28-24 record in home games. The Padres have a 27-41 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado is 42-66 overall and 18-37 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .254, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 23 home runs, 50 walks and 64 RBIs while hitting .216 for the Padres. Ty France is 16 for 44 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

T.J. Rumfield has 22 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Rockies. Cole Carrigg is 13 for 37 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .304 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jeremiah Estrada: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: day-to-day (biceps), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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