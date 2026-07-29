Marlins look to sweep 3-game series against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (57-51, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (54-54, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Wednesday, 12:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (57-51, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (54-54, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (9-5, 3.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 152 strikeouts); Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -174, Marlins +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins meet the Philadelphia Phillies looking to sweep their three-game series.

Miami is 54-54 overall and 33-23 in home games. Marlins hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia is 29-24 in road games and 57-51 overall. The Phillies have a 28-43 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has 27 doubles, seven triples and nine home runs while hitting .328 for the Marlins. Joe Mack is 7 for 32 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12 for 41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .229 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 4.19 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Owen Caissie: 10-Day IL (calf), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (illness), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (back), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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