Mets bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Atlanta Braves (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-62, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (45-62, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0); Mets: Sean Manaea (2-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -115, Mets -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

New York has a 45-62 record overall and a 23-30 record in home games. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.18.

Atlanta has a 30-24 record in road games and a 62-44 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.76.

The teams square off Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Mets are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has eight doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 12 for 40 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson has 26 doubles, 27 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Braves. Drake Baldwin is 15 for 39 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Braves: 6-4, .250 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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