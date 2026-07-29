McCann leads Diamondbacks against the Pirates following 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-52, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-52, second in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (55-53, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -136, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after James McCann’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh has a 55-53 record overall and a 29-27 record in home games. Pirates hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 56-52 record overall and a 25-30 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .242.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Pirates are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 26 doubles, two triples and 15 home runs while hitting .269 for the Pirates. Esmerlyn Valdez is 7 for 32 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 21 doubles, 12 triples, 15 home runs and 50 RBIs while hitting .251 for the Diamondbacks. Ildemaro Vargas is 15 for 36 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .292 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Rafael Flores: 7-Day IL (head), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness)

Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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