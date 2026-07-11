Switzerland’s Breel Embolo given red card for simulation after video review at World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Switzerland forward Breel Embolo was sent off in the second half of a World Cup…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Switzerland forward Breel Embolo was sent off in the second half of a World Cup quarterfinal match with Argentina on Saturday night after a video review showed that he had tried to make it appear that he had fallen because of a tackle.

Leandro Paredes initially was shown the yellow card, but video showed that Embolo was falling before the Argentina midfielder made contact with him. And because Embolo received a yellow card earlier in the match, he was given a red card, leaving the Swiss to play the remainder of a game tied 1-1 with only 10 players.

It was a massive momentum swing after Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye had tied the game moments earlier.

It’s the second time a yellow card has been overturned using the “mistaken identity” protocol at the World Cup. The rule allows the video assistant referee to intervene when an incorrect player is shown a yellow or red card.

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