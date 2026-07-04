Stewart Cink has 1-shot lead over Padraig Harrington going into final round of US Senior Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It is shaping up as another duel between Stewart Cink and Padraig Harrington for the U.S.…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — It is shaping up as another duel between Stewart Cink and Padraig Harrington for the U.S. Senior Open championship.

Cink shot a 64 in Saturday’s third round at Scioto Country Club, tied for the tournament’s lowest round. At 9-under 201, he leads defending champion Harrington by one shot.

This is the second straight year Cink and Harrington will be in the final group. Harrington, Cink, and Mark Hensby were tied after last year’s third round at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before Harrington won his second Senior Open title by one shot.

“It probably naturally does add a little bit because we did this last year. We’ve done it a number of times other than last year, and before the PGA Tour Champions, as well, back in the early days. I think we did this in the Ryder Cup,” Cink said. “I’m going to have my hands full with him and all these other guys tomorrow, but mostly with Scioto and myself.”

Cink could become the fifth player to win the event after being runner-up the previous year. Fred Funk was the last to do so in 2009.

George McNeill is the other player in the final pairing. He led by two shots after the second round but is now two shots back after shooting 69.

Harrington birdied four of the first five holes on the back nine to reach 9 under for the tournament but dropped a shot on the final hole to finish with a 66.

The 54-year-old from Ireland said earlier in the week that he felt some pressure being the defending champion, but not anymore.

“I think that feeling is gone now, as in Stewart is leading the tournament. It’s on his shoulders. He’s the one with the lead. I’m now chasing, so I don’t have that feeling at all,” said Harrington, who is trying to become the first repeat Senior Open champion since Allen Doyle in 2006.

Cink is also chasing a pair of milestones. The 53-year-old aims to become the first to win the first three senior majors. He has four victories in nine PGA Tour Champions starts this year, including the Senior PGA Championship and the Tradition.

The last player to win the Senior PGA, Tradition and U.S. Senior Open in the same year was Jack Nicklaus in 1991. Scioto, the Donald Ross course hosting its third U.S. Senior Open, is where Nicklaus learned to play the game.

Cink and Harrington were tied going to the par-4 No. 18 when Harrington bogeyed.

“Today was a good day. The golf course was a bit softer,” Cink said. “It felt like you could be more attacking and had more control of the ball when it landed.”

Saturday’s tee times were moved up a couple of hours because of the threat of late-afternoon thunderstorms in central Ohio. Early morning showers helped soften the course.

Final-round tee times were also moved up to avoid possible delays. More rain overnight will affect everyone’s strategy for Sunday.

“If that storm dumps a half an inch of rain on this golf course, it’s going to be a completely different test. I don’t think it would be smart to formulate any kind of a score plan right now,” Cink said. “Whatever score that leads to, part of my mantra is I have to be willing to accept that. That’s the only way I can free myself up.”

McNeill is a PGA Tour Champions rookie whose last PGA Tour victory was in 2012. The 50-year-old never broke 70 in five U.S. Open appearances but was one shot back after a first-round 68 and led with a 66 on Friday.

“Playing on the Champions Tour, I played in a couple final groups this year; played fairly well so far this year. Maybe I’ll just try and revert back to that,” said McNeill, who is at 7-under 203 after 54 holes.

McNeill is attempting to become the 13th player to win in his first U.S. Senior Open. The last to do it was Richard Bland in 2024.

Miguel Angel Jiménez (67) is three shots back in fourth at 6-under 204. Darren Clarke also shot a 64 on Saturday and is tied for fifth with Paul Stankowski (68) at 3-under 207.

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