Start of Mets-Phillies game pushed up an hour with rain in the forecast

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of Saturday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets has been pushed up…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of Saturday’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets has been pushed up one hour to 3:05 p.m. because of rain in the forecast.

Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (2-4, 4.56 ERA) is scheduled to face Philadelphia All-Star lefty Jesús Luzardo (8-4, 3.51) in the second game of the three-game series. The Mets took the opener 4-1 on Thursday.

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