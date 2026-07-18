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Dodgers and Yankees rained out, rescheduled as day-night doubleheader Sunday

The Associated Press

July 18, 2026, 5:11 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ game at the New York Yankees on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

It was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday. The first game is slated to start at 12:35 p.m. and the regularly scheduled series finale at 7:20 p.m.

Los Angeles won Friday’s series opener 2-1 on Max Muncy’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh off Gerrit Cole.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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