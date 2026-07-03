Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to bat in second test against West Indies

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope returned after injury as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Shai Hope returned after injury as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against his West Indies team in the second and final test on Friday.

Hope missed his side’s victory by an innings and 217 runs in the first game, which was West Indies’ first win in eight World Test Championship games.

Joshua de Silva has made way for Hope, who will also keep wicket.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach, who reached 300 test wickets in the opening game, has been ruled out with a hamstring niggle. Anderson Phillip comes in.

Captain Roston Chase was happy to bowl first and wanted his players to replicate their performance in the first test, on a wicket which has a tinge of grass and might suit the fast bowlers early on.

Sri Lanka made three changes. Lahiru Udara replaced opening batter Pathum Nissanka, experienced spinner Prabath Jayasuriya came in for injured fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Isitha Wijesundara stood down for Kasun Rajitha.

___

Line-ups:

West Indies: John Campbell, Brandon King, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (captain), Kavem Hodge, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip.

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Isitha Wijesundara, Asitha Fernando.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.