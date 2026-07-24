Sports on TV for July 25 – 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 25
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
Noon
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
1:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Pennzoil 250 Presented by Take 5 Oil Change, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
NBCSN — Supermotocross World Championships: Round 25, Washougal, Wash.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CW — AVP: League Week 7, East Hampton, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at B.C.
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20
FLAG FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Quarterfinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Quarterfinal II, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Quarterfinal III, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Quarterfinal III, Westfield, Ind.
2 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Quarterfinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, International Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Quarterfinal III, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, International Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
4 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Quarterfinal IV, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, International Girls 15U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
5 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Quarterfinals IV, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Quarterfinals IV, Westfield, Ind.
6 p.m.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, International Co-Ed 15U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2026 WFA Pro National Championship: Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota, Canton, Ohio
GOLF
8 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
FOX — LIV Golf League: Third Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Third Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, Pa.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North vs. South, Towson, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — All-America Senior Game: North vs. South, Towson, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPNU — PGF 18U National Championships: TBD, Championship, Irvine, Calif.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — PGF All-American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — 2026 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — Coaching Club American Oaks Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Philadelphia at Denver
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card, Washington
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Miami (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets (7:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at Texas (7:15 p.m.)
SAILING
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 08 – Day 1, Portsmouth, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Las Vegas at Detroit
FS1 — MLS: Cincinnati at Columbus Crew
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Dallas at San Diego
9:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group A, Puebla, Mexico
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Kansas City at Boston
7:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Utah at North Carolina
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Chicago vs. Utah, Championship – Game 1, College Station, Texas
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — 2026 WNBA All-Star Game: Team Spoon vs. Team Coop, Chicago
X GAMES
3 p.m.
ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans
7 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 2, New Orleans
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 26
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: AWS Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)
1 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: League Week 7, East Hampton, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305, Houston Rig Hands at Dallas Power, Houston
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Montreal
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage
FLAG FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
11 a.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
Noon
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
4 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
5 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.
GOLF
7 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, Pa.
4 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
SAILING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 08 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Inter Toronto FC
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Jamaica, Group C, Puebla, Mexico
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Seattle at San Diego
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Utah vs. Chicago, Championship – Game 2, College Station, Texas
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — TBT: Boeheim’s Army at La Familia, Alumni Bracket Semifinal
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Hamburg-WTA & Prague-WTA Finals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Estoril-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York
X GAMES
2 p.m.
ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
6 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
_____
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