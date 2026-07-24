Senegal gets CAS date for appeal to regain AFCON title won in chaotic final against Morocco

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Senegal’s appeal to regain the Africa Cup of Nations title it won in a chaotic final…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Senegal’s appeal to regain the Africa Cup of Nations title it won in a chaotic final against host nation Morocco in January will be heard at sport’s highest court on Oct. 8.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday the hearing will be held behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne, with no target date set for a verdict.

CAS judges can typically take several months to announce their decision.

Preparing the appeal hearing was in process throughout the World Cup where Morocco reached the quarterfinals and Senegal lost in the round of 32 against Belgium.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 after extra time in an extraordinary final in Rabat. Senegal players walked off the field and delayed play for 15 minutes when Morocco was awarded a stoppage time penalty kick that was eventually saved.

Morocco was awarded the title several weeks later when appeal judges for the Confederation of African Football ruled Senegal defaulted the game by leaving the field.

That ruling seemed to ignore the laws of soccer which state the referee’s decision on the field of play is final.

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