Sports on TV for July 27 – August 2

ADV25-26
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 27
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Cincinnati
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Athletics (9:40 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD vs. Utah, Championship – Game 3, College Station, Texas (if necessary)
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Tuesday, July 28
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)
TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Seattle
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Wednesday, July 29
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Washington (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (joined in progress) (1:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)
7:40 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (10:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
USA — Atlanta at Dallas
10 p.m.
CNBC — Golden State at Phoenix
USA — Golden State at Phoenix
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Thursday, July 30
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, First Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
4 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (joined in progress) (1:40 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
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Friday, July 31
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, First Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Second Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card, New York
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Texas at Houston
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — San Francisco at San Diego
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — TBA
10 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Portland
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Saturday, August 1
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Second Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Third Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FOX — Jim Dandy Challenge: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Denver vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland (7:15 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (7:15 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville at Tampa Bay
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago
3 p.m.
ABC — New York at Phoenix
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Sunday, August 2
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 1, Greenville, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 3, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 4, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Los Angeles at Portland
PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland
7 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas
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