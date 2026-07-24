Sports on TV for July 27 – August 2

ADV25-26 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 27 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — Cleveland…

ADV25-26

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 27

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Cincinnati

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Athletics (9:40 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: TBD vs. Utah, Championship – Game 3, College Station, Texas (if necessary)

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Tuesday, July 28

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)

TRUTV — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis (7:45 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at San Francisco (9:45 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Seattle

_____

Wednesday, July 29

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Washington (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets (joined in progress) (1:10 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (7:40 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

7:40 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress) (10:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

USA — Atlanta at Dallas

10 p.m.

CNBC — Golden State at Phoenix

USA — Golden State at Phoenix

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Thursday, July 30

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, First Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

4 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (2:10 p.m.) OR Kansas City at Minnesota (joined in progress) (1:40 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR San Francisco at San Diego (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Connecticut at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

_____

Friday, July 31

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, First Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Second Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Main Card, New York

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Texas at Houston

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — San Francisco at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — TBA

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Portland

_____

Saturday, August 1

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Second Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Third Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FOX — Jim Dandy Challenge: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Denver vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland (7:15 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (7:15 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville at Tampa Bay

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — New York at Phoenix

_____

Sunday, August 2

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 1, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 3, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Game 4, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Los Angeles at Portland

PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas

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