At Money Camp, Fairfax Co. students learn taxes, jobs and the real world

Money Camp gives students a hands-on lesson in personal finance through a classroom town called Cent City.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. ‘I’m cooked’: Fairfax kids learn about taxes and jobs at ‘Money Camp’

Soccer camps may be packed this summer thanks to the FIFA World Cup, but there is another camp taking place at Oak Hill Elementary School in Herndon, Virginia, that could pay off for Fairfax County students.

Money Camp gives students a hands-on lesson in personal finance through a classroom town called Cent City. Over the five days, students take on jobs, manage bank accounts and even start their own businesses before selling their products at the end of the week.

Jeanette O’Malley, who co-founded Money Camp about 15 years ago and teaches sixth grade at Oak Hill Elementary School, said: “The kids get a chance to see what we do with money as grown-ups.”

“Kids’ experience with money is to go to the store and buy whatever trinket or candy they want,” O’Malley said. “They don’t realize that there’s a whole economy out there with money circulating and serving different purposes.”

Students begin the week by applying for jobs and deciding what products they want to sell. They then create prototypes and conduct market research to determine pricing and production before selling their goods at a Friday marketplace.

Of all the lessons on adulting, the one that surprised every single camper was the only thing other than death that Benjamin Franklin said was certain.

“How much taxes take out of your pay,” 10-year-old Surya Kosaraju said.

Kosaraju did not seem pleased when he found out that it may get worse when he gets older.

“Shoot, I’m cooked,” Kosaraju said.

Cathy Lahr, a Money Camp teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School, said students learn another lesson about navigating the real world.

“The kids have the option of buying insurance every day,” Lahr said. “They never know when an accident is going to happen and when they need to show proof of insurance or they owe a lot of money.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.