Sports on TV for Friday, July 31

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 31
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Carlton
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
8 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, First Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Second Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL: Main Card, New York
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.)
8:10 p.m.
APPLE TV — Texas at Houston
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV — San Francisco at San Diego
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
1:10 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Dundee United
9:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Cuba, Group A, Puebla, Mexico
10:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at FC Juárez
SWIMMING
9 p.m.
NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
11 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Portland
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