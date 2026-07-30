Sports on TV for Friday, July 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 31 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. (Saturday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 31

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Carlton

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Ottawa

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

8 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Second Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, First Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Second Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL: Main Card, New York

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Toronto (7:07 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay (7:10 p.m.)

8:10 p.m.

APPLE TV — Texas at Houston

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV — San Francisco at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (joined in progress) (9:38 p.m.) OR Detroit at Athletics (joined in progress) (9:40 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Melbourne

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

1:10 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Dundee United

9:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Cuba, Group A, Puebla, Mexico

10:55 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at FC Juárez

SWIMMING

9 p.m.

NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

11 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Portland

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