Chelsea signs France center back Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on Thursday for a reported fee of…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea completed the signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on Thursday for a reported fee of 52 million pounds ($70 million).

The France international has agreed to a contract until 2032 and is the latest major arrival during this window after the signing of Morgan Rogers and Marco Palestra.

Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson are also reported targets for new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso.

“When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club,” Lacroix said. “We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it’s something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute.”

Center back Lacroix has just returned from the World Cup with France. He established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League with Palace where he won the UEFA Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield.

The 26-year-old Lacroix joined Palace from Wolfsburg in 2024, having begun his career at Sochaux.

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