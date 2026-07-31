Sports on TV for Aug. 1 – 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Aug. 1
AMATEUR BASEBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M. (if necessary)
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Carlton
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon
BOXING
8 p.m.
TNT — The Fight: Main Card, Las Vegas
TRUTV — The Fight: Main Card, Las Vegas
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Edmonton
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Second Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Third Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS1 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FOX — Jim Dandy Challenge: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Denver vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland (7:15 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (7:15 p.m.)
9 p.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)
RODEO
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 1, Oklahoma City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Hong Kong
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: St. Mirren at Falkirk
12:25 p.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Hearts of Midlothian at Aberdeen
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group C, Puebla, Mexico
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville at Tampa Bay
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Panama, Group C, Puebla, Mexico
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Angel City at Kansas City
8:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle at Bay FC
SWIMMING
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
2 p.m.
NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
3:15 p.m.
NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Semifinals; WTA Doubles Final
11 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Singles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago
3 p.m.
ABC — New York at Phoenix
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, Aug. 2
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Lommel, Belgium
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Lommel, Belgium
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta
GOLF
7 a.m.
USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Snohomish vs. Lake Mary, Game 1 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Toms River vs. Kinki Softball, Game 2 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Live Oak vs. Daviess County, Game 3 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: OnField vs. Johnston County, Game 4 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
RODEO
Noon
CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City
3 p.m.
CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC vs. Sunderland, Chester, Pa.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.
TBT BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — TBT: Davis Steel at La Familia, Championship
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Singles Finals; ATP Doubles Final
7 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada – ATP/WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Indiana at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Los Angeles at Portland
PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland
7 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas
_____
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