Sports on TV for Aug. 1 – 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Aug. 1 AMATEUR BASEBALL 10 p.m. CBSSN — Connie Mack…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Aug. 1

AMATEUR BASEBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M. (if necessary)

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Carlton

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at Richmond

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Essendon

BOXING

8 p.m.

TNT — The Fight: Main Card, Las Vegas

TRUTV — The Fight: Main Card, Las Vegas

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Edmonton

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Second Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Third Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Third Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FOX — Jim Dandy Challenge: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Denver vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Cleveland (7:15 p.m.) OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs (7:15 p.m.)

9 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.)

RODEO

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 1, Oklahoma City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Hong Kong

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: St. Mirren at Falkirk

12:25 p.m.

CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Hearts of Midlothian at Aberdeen

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Jamaica, Group C, Puebla, Mexico

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville at Tampa Bay

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Panama, Group C, Puebla, Mexico

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Chicago at Louisville

6:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Angel City at Kansas City

8:45 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle at Bay FC

SWIMMING

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

2 p.m.

NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

3:15 p.m.

NBCSN — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Semifinals; WTA Doubles Final

11 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Los Cabos-ATP Singles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Las Vegas at Chicago

3 p.m.

ABC — New York at Phoenix

_____

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, Aug. 2

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Lommel, Belgium

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Lommel, Belgium

11:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: Motul SportsCar Endurance Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 7: DMV Trilogy vs. Chicago Triplets, LA Riot vs. Houston Rig Hands, Atlanta

GOLF

7 a.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Portugal Invitational, Final Round, The Els Club Vilamoura, Algarve, Portugal

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: AIG Women’s Open, Final Round, Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Rocket Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, Final Round, Ogden Golf and Country Club, Ogden, Utah

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. California, Columbus, Ohio

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Snohomish vs. Lake Mary, Game 1 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Toms River vs. Kinki Softball, Game 2 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: Live Oak vs. Daviess County, Game 3 – Orange Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League Softball World Series: OnField vs. Johnston County, Game 4 – Purple Bracket, Greenville, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Baltimore (1:35 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at L.A. Angels (3:15 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City

3 p.m.

CW — PBR: Team Series – Day 2, Oklahoma City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — Club Friendly: Wrexham AFC vs. Sunderland, Chester, Pa.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Boston at Denver

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — USAS: 2026 Toyota National Championships, Irvine, Calif.

TBT BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — TBT: Davis Steel at La Familia, Championship

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS CHANNEL — Washington D.C. – ATP/WTA Singles Finals; ATP Doubles Final

7 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Canada – ATP/WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Indiana at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Los Angeles at Portland

PEACOCK — Los Angeles at Portland

7 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Dallas

_____

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