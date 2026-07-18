Shane Bieber pitches Blue Jays past White Sox 1-0 to snap Chicago’s winning streak at 4

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and…

TORONTO (AP) — Shane Bieber and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the White Sox 1-0 on Saturday to snap Chicago’s four-game winning streak.

Guerrero scored the only run on George Springer’s fourth-inning single as the Blue Jays beat the White Sox for the first time in five meetings.

Bieber (1-1) tossed six innings and struck out six to win for the first time in five starts this season. He allowed three hits, all doubles, and walked two.

Jeff Hoffman worked the seventh, Tyler Rogers pitched the eighth and All-Star closer Louis Varland finished for his 20th save in 20 chances.

The shutout was Toronto’s seventh this year.

The White Sox are 7-13 against AL East opponents.

Bieber gave up leadoff doubles to Munetaka Murakami in the fourth and Braden Montgomery in the fifth but escaped the jam each time.

Chase Meidroth reached on a bunt single against Rogers in the eighth, but pinch-runner Luisangel Acuña was thrown out trying to steal second.

White Sox right-hander Davis Martin (9-5) permitted four hits in 5 2/3 innings, extending his winless streak to six starts. Martin walked two and struck out five.

Guerrero went 2 for 3 with a walk. He hit a one-out double in the fourth and scored when Springer followed with a grounder up the middle.

Before the game, more than two dozen players, coaches and executives from Toronto’s back-to-back World Series championship teams in 1992 and 1993 gathered for the unveiling of a statue commemorating those victories.

The statue depicts Joe Carter celebrating his 1993 World Series-winning home run off Philadelphia reliever Mitch Williams, the first time the World Series was decided north of the border.

Up next

Toronto RHP Trey Yesvage (4-4, 3.72 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Chicago RHP Sean Burke (6-4, 3.41).

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