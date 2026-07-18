England takes 4-0 lead over France in World Cup third-place match, in photos

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored two of England’s four first-half goals as the Three Lions took a…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored two of England’s four first-half goals as the Three Lions took a stunning 4-0 lead over France in the World Cup third-place match. Kylian Mbappé started for France and had a chance to win his second consecutive Golden Boot award as the tournament’s top scorer. He was tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi with eight goals, but Messi has the tiebreaker with more assists. Argentina plays Spain in Sunday’s final.

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