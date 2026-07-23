Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus to Use on MLB Entries Today (July 23)

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Sign up using the Splash promo code WTOP, which returns a $500 bonus to use on MLB entries today. This link here gets you started.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Thursday

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 23rd, 2026

The current Splash promo code, WTOP, unlocks a high-leverage welcome offer, granting users a 50% deposit match up to $500. To activate this bonus, simply make a minimum deposit of $50 upon registration. By immediately scaling your initial funds, you can begin building your daily fantasy lineups for the upcoming showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new Splash customers. To successfully claim the deposit match, all players must meet the designated age requirements and be physically located within a participating state.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Today

Player Hits Strikeouts Shane Bieber – 4.5 Ian Seymour – 4.5 George Springer 0.5 – Cedric Mullins 0.5 – Yandy Díaz 1.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 0.5 – Daulton Varsho 0.5 – Kazuma Okamoto 0.5 – Junior Caminero 1.5 – Myles Straw 0.5 –

When deciding how to utilize your Splash MLB promo today, the underlying metrics provide clear direction on several of these player props.

For the Blue Jays, George Springer and Daulton Varsho are heavily trending toward the Over on their 0.5 hits projections. Springer has been exceptionally reliable, exceeding 0.5 hits in nine of his last 11 games—averaging 1.1 hits per contest—and successfully clearing the mark in seven of his last eight home games. Varsho offers similar statistical backing, having recorded a hit in four of his last five appearances.

On the Rays’ side, Cedric Mullins carries an interesting situational edge. Despite a recent cold streak overall, the trends suggest taking the Over on his 0.5 hits prop, as he has tallied a hit in five of his last six matchups against Toronto pitching. Conversely, the data strongly points to the Under for Yandy Díaz on his elevated 1.5 hits prop; Díaz has failed to record multiple hits in 16 of his last 21 games.

On the mound, Shane Bieber presents a fascinating dynamic at a 4.5 strikeout line. While Bieber has landed under his strikeout projection in four of his last five starts, he has established absolute mastery over Tampa Bay. The veteran has eclipsed 4.5 strikeouts in three consecutive starts against the Rays, racking up a stellar 7.33 K/game average in those matchups, making the Over a compelling projection. Opposing him is Ian Seymour, whose strikeout line also sits at an even 4.5.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your deposit match is a straightforward, logical process. To activate the offer ahead of the Rays vs. Blue Jays matchup, follow these steps:

Click on any of the promotional links on this page to navigate to the Splash sign-up page. Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Ensure that promo code WTOP is entered when prompted. Make a first-time deposit using one of the secure payment methods available.

Keep in mind that a minimum deposit of $50 is required to activate the offer. Because Splash matches your first deposit at a 50% rate up to a maximum of $500, you should carefully calculate how much you want to initially fund your account. If you only deposit the minimum of $50, you will receive a $25 match. To extract the maximum value from this welcome bonus, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000, which provides the full $500 in bonus funds to use on your fantasy picks. You are not required to deposit the maximum—if you prefer to deposit $200, Splash will match you with $100. Make sure your first transaction reflects the exact amount you want matched at the 50% threshold.