Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Picks (July 11)

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New users can take advantage of the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500 in time for the next wave of MLB and World Cup action today. Use this link here to start creating your profile.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before building your entries for tonight’s matchups—whether you are backing the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals or looking at the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers—review the essential details of this exclusive welcome offer below:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

To take advantage of this exclusive Splash welcome offer, new Splash customers simply need to create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $20. Once your account is funded, Splash will credit you with a 50% deposit match up to a maximum of $500. This provides a fantastic opportunity to maximize your player prop entries across the upcoming MLB and World Cup slate.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly for new Splash customers who meet the platform’s age and location requirements. To participate, users must be physically located in a participating state and be 18+ in most eligible states. However, the minimum age requirement is 19+ for players in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ for those located in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Whether you are building your entries around the starting pitchers or loading up on heavy hitters, tonight’s Braves vs. Cardinals matchup offers plenty of intriguing angles. Here is a look at the strikeout and hit props for the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Matthew Liberatore (STL) N/A 4.5 Reynaldo López (ATL) N/A 3.5 Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 N/A Alec Burleson (STL) 0.5 N/A Lars Nootbaar (STL) 0.5 N/A Michael Harris II (ATL) 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker (STL) 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies (ATL) 1.5 N/A Ivan Herrera (STL) 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your Splash promo code on tonight’s slate, diving into the recent matchup data can help you find value for your daily fantasy entries.

On the mound, both starting pitchers show conflicting situational trends. Matthew Liberatore has a line set at 4.5 strikeouts. He has historically dominated the Braves, exceeding this mark in two straight games against Atlanta with an impressive 8.5 strikeouts per game average in those outings. However, he has also failed to clear 4.5 strikeouts in 15 consecutive starts as the home team. Similarly, Reynaldo López is trending toward the under overall—missing his 3.5 strikeout mark in six of his last eight starts—but he has hit the over in two straight appearances against the Cardinals.

At the plate, the data points to a strong over opportunity for Austin Riley and Ivan Herrera. Riley has successfully recorded a hit in three straight games against St. Louis, while Herrera has tallied over 0.5 hits in three consecutive matchups against Atlanta, averaging 1.3 hits per game. Conversely, you might want to look at the under for Matt Olson. Despite his power potential, Olson has struggled against the Cardinals, failing to record a hit in five of his last six games against them.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this exclusive offer and start building your entries for the MLB and World Cup matches today, simply follow these steps to activate your Splash bonus:

Register for a New Account: Download the Splash app or navigate to their website to create your account. You will be prompted to provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input promo code WTOP when prompted. This code is absolutely required to lock in the offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and make a minimum first-time deposit of $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

The Splash welcome offer unlocks a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to remember that your first deposit is the one that will be matched by Splash, so making an initial deposit of $1,000 is the exact strategy required to receive the absolute maximum $500 deposit match value.

With that said, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the deposit match—that is simply the cap on what Splash will match. For example, you could choose to deposit $20 (the minimum) and you would get $10 matched in bonus funds. Once your deposit clears and your bonuses are credited, you are fully set to dive into tonight’s MLB slate!