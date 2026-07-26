Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for MLB Entries Sunday (July 26)

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New DFS users can redeem a fantastic welcome offer by using this link here to claim the Splash promo code WTOP, which secures a $500 bonus to use on the MLB slate today.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus Saturday

Before the action kicks off today, you can secure a hefty welcome bonus to use on the diamond. Whether you want to focus your entries on the Chicago Cubs (58-45) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (53-51), or look toward the Atlanta Braves (61-43) as they face the Baltimore Orioles (51-54), this offer provides an immediate boost to your overall leverage.

Here is everything you need to know about claiming our current Splash offer:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 26th, 2026

Claiming the Splash promo code WTOP is a straightforward way for new Splash customers to give themselves a real chance at a nice payday. By making a minimum first deposit of $50, you automatically qualify for a 50% deposit match. That extra bankroll gives us maximum flexibility for today’s MLB slate. Whether you are dialing in player projections for starting pitchers like Chicago’s Jameson Taillon and Pittsburgh’s Braxton Ashcraft, or dissecting the matchup between Reynaldo López and Shane Baz, this is how we get a leg up on the board.

Keep in mind that this welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new users who meet the platform’s legal requirements. To participate and claim your deposit match, you must be physically located in a participating state and meet the minimum age criteria: 18+ in most eligible states, 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Bonus Tonight

With the Splash promo code WTOP unlocking your welcome bonus, the board is full of intriguing ways to build our entries. Below is a look at today’s top props, focusing on hits for the big bats and strikeouts for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jameson Taillon (CHC) N/A 4.5 Braxton Ashcraft (PIT) N/A 5.5 Bryan Reynolds (PIT) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson (CHC) 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson (BAL) 0.5 N/A Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 N/A Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies (ATL) 0.5 N/A

When we are building our entries, spotting the right trends is everything. For the starting pitchers, Chicago’s Jameson Taillon comes into today’s matchup on a cold streak, failing to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games. This recent performance has me leaning heavily toward the Under for his strikeout prop.

On the offensive side, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson is swinging a hot bat. He has exceeded his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last six contests, making the Over a fantastic anchor for our lineups. Atlanta’s Matt Olson is showing similar consistency, clearing 0.5 hits in 13 of his last 19 games. Chicago’s Ian Happ also enters tonight on an offensive surge, securing at least one hit in four of his last five games.

Conversely, sometimes the smart play is fading the heavy favorites. Despite his elite talent, Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds has failed to record a single hit in four consecutive games. This trend suggests targeting the Under on his 0.5 hits prop could hold serious contrarian value for our entries today.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Splash and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. To ensure we have our extra funds ready before the first pitch of today’s matchups—whether you are locking in entries for the Cubs vs. Pirates or the Braves vs. Orioles—simply follow the steps below. Please note that the promo code WTOP is required to unlock this specific offer.

Create an Account: Download the Splash app or visit the desktop site and click to register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, physical address, email, and date of birth. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to input promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

The Splash welcome offer guarantees a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is crucial to remember that Splash will only match your first deposit. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is exactly how you will receive the maximum $500 deposit match value to use on your MLB entries.

However, we do not have to deposit the full amount to take advantage of the match—that is simply the maximum amount Splash is willing to match. If you prefer to start smaller, you can deposit $50 (the minimum requirement) and Splash will match it with an extra $25 in bonus funds. Whatever route you choose, that extra leverage gives us a fantastic head start to enjoy today’s baseball slate!