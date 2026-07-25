Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Dodgers-Mets, All MLB Entries Tonight

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The Splash promo code WTOP provides a $500 bonus for all new users to use on the MLB slate of games today. Sign up with this link here.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for Today’s MLB Action

Before first pitch tonight around 7:10 PM ET between the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-38) and New York Mets (43-60), or before the Cincinnati Reds (47-54) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (52-50), review the details of the latest Splash welcome offer below.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 25th, 2026

Activating the latest Splash promo code is the perfect way to load up your account ahead of the July 25, 2026, MLB slate. Whether you want to focus your picks on the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the New York Mets or the matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals, this offer delivers immediate value. By making a minimum qualifying deposit of $50, your account will instantly receive a 50% deposit match up to $500 to enhance your selections on today’s baseball action.

Before claiming this promotion, ensure you meet the platform’s eligibility criteria. This offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers who meet the age requirements for their respective jurisdictions. You must be 18+ in most eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; or 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA to participate and secure your deposit match.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match, it is time to put your bonus funds to work. Tonight’s clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets features a star-studded lineup with excellent value across the board.

When I am handicapping tonight’s card, I always look at the morning line and consensus projections. Below is a look at the current lines for hits and strikeouts to help you build out your player props.

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 6.5 Nolan McLean N/A 6.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Max Muncy 0.5 N/A Jorge Polanco 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez 0.5 N/A

Prop Matchup Breakdown

If you are looking for reliable targets to key in on, the recent data strongly favors a few standout performers I am definitely adding to my own card:

Shohei Ohtani (0.5 Hits): Ohtani has been an absolute nightmare for the Mets, recording a hit in five straight matchups against them while averaging 1.6 hits per game during that span. The trend here is rock solid.

Ohtani has been an absolute nightmare for the Mets, recording a hit in five straight matchups against them while averaging 1.6 hits per game during that span. The trend here is rock solid. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6.5 Strikeouts): Yamamoto is in a great spot to clear 6.5 strikeouts. He has eclipsed this mark in two consecutive starts against the Mets, fanning an average of 8.5 batters in those contests. This makes the over an incredibly enticing play.

Yamamoto is in a great spot to clear 6.5 strikeouts. He has eclipsed this mark in two consecutive starts against the Mets, fanning an average of 8.5 batters in those contests. This makes the over an incredibly enticing play. Francisco Lindor (0.5 Hits): The Mets’ shortstop has found his rhythm, surpassing 0.5 hits in four of his last five games. Expect him to continue producing at the plate tonight.

The Mets’ shortstop has found his rhythm, surpassing 0.5 hits in four of his last five games. Expect him to continue producing at the plate tonight. Jorge Polanco (0.5 Hits): On the flip side, Polanco has struggled recently, failing to record a hit in four of his last five games. Backing the under here is a savvy move.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Ready to unlock your deposit match and get in the trenches with us? Follow the simple steps below to activate your exclusive offer:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Splash account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure you enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to secure your eligibility for the promotion. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Using one of the platform’s secure payment methods, make a minimum first-time deposit of $50 to activate the offer.

The Splash welcome offer delivers a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to remember that your first deposit is the one that Splash will match. To receive the maximum deposit match value available, you will need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.

However, you are not required to deposit the full amount to take advantage of this promotion—that is simply the maximum amount Splash will match. For example, if you choose to deposit the minimum requirement of $50, Splash will match that with $25 in bonus funds, giving you a fantastic starting point to dive into tonight’s MLB props.