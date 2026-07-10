Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Braves vs. Cardinals, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use the Splash promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s first pitch between the Braves and Cardinals. By locking in offer here, you will score a 50% deposit match up to $500, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost.

We’re in this together, so let’s break down exactly how to register, drop your minimum $20 deposit, and put these bonus funds to work at Busch Stadium.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 10, 2026

As a savvy punter, I always look for ways to maximize my bankroll before even glancing at the morning line. New Splash customers stepping up to the plate for this Braves-Cardinals showdown can do exactly that. By claiming the latest Splash promo code (WTOP) and making a qualifying minimum initial deposit of $20, you will automatically receive a 50% deposit match up to a massive $500 in bonus funds to use on the diamond.

On top of the matched bonus funds, Splash hands new players a 100% QuickPicks boost to help juice your potential payouts during the game. Just keep in mind that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for first-time customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

MLB Totals for Friday Night

If you want to put your Splash MLB promo to work tonight and chase some serious value, diving into the daily fantasy player prop market is the best strategy. Below is a look at the consensus odds for the starting pitchers’ strikeout lines, alongside the hit props for some of the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Chris Sale N/A Over 6.5 (+115) / Under 6.5 (-148) Kyle Leahy N/A Over 3.5 (-147) / Under 3.5 (+114) Matt Olson Over 0.5 (-249) / Under 0.5 (+182) N/A Michael Harris II Over 1.5 (+158) / Under 1.5 (-216) N/A Jordan Walker Over 0.5 (-209) / Under 0.5 (+155) N/A Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 (-252) / Under 0.5 (+184) N/A Austin Riley Over 0.5 (-202) / Under 0.5 (+150) N/A Masyn Winn Over 0.5 (-165) / Under 0.5 (+124) N/A Alec Burleson Over 0.5 (-195) / Under 0.5 (+144) N/A Ivan Herrera Over 0.5 (-208) / Under 0.5 (+155) N/A

Matchup Breakdown: Who I’m Backing Today

When I am handicapping the board, I rely heavily on recent performance trends to find our edge. Let’s start on the mound.

Braves ace Chris Sale faces a strikeout line of 6.5. While he has been racking up strikeouts overall, the data tells me the under (-148) is the smarter play tonight; Sale has actually failed to clear 6.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts on the road.

On the flip side, Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy sits with a modest 3.5 strikeout line. Despite some recent success, Leahy struggles heavily on his own mound, falling short of 3.5 strikeouts in a staggering 13 of his last 15 appearances at Busch Stadium. I’m locking in the under for both arms.

At the plate, the trends offer a real chance to cash in on the over. Matt Olson is heavily favored to record a hit (Over 0.5 at -249), and I love him as a key piece of our entries—he has secured at least one hit in six of his last seven regular-season games.

Meanwhile, St. Louis’s Masyn Winn is another fantastic target. Winn has tallied a hit in 16 of his last 21 games, averaging a steady 1.1 hits per contest during that stretch. Stringing these guys together is exactly how we build toward a bigger payout.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting in on the action and claiming your welcome bonus is an incredibly straightforward process. To activate the offer, you will need to use promo code WTOP during registration. Follow my step-by-step blueprint below to ensure you secure your deposit match and boost ahead of the game:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the legal age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, be sure to enter Splash promo code WTOP to guarantee your eligibility for this massive welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Once your account is registered, use one of the secure payment methods to make an initial deposit of at least $20.

Here is the critical strategy part: Splash applies this 50% match only to your very first deposit, up to a maximum of $500. Because only the initial transaction qualifies, you need to carefully plan your first investment. If you just drop the minimum $20 deposit, Splash will match it with $10 in bonus funds.

To squeeze out the absolute maximum value from this promotion and unlock the full $500 bonus, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. Of course, you are not required to deposit the maximum—the amount is entirely up to you and your bankroll. If you decide to deposit $30, Splash will match it with $15. Regardless of the amount you choose to deposit (as long as it meets the $20 minimum), you will also receive that sweet 100% QuickPicks boost to amplify your entries.