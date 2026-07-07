India slumps to biggest ever T20 loss as England powers to 125-run win and 2-0 series lead

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England inflicted India’s biggest ever T20 loss, beating the reigning world champion and its teenage sensation…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — England inflicted India’s biggest ever T20 loss, beating the reigning world champion and its teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by 125 runs to move 2-0 ahead in their five-match series on Tuesday.

Opener Phil Salt’s 70 off 44 balls and Sam Curran’s 24-ball 41 helped England post an imposing 201-7 on a testing pitch at Trent Bridge, three days after a four-wicket win at Old Trafford.

India didn’t get close in its chase, losing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi for a five-ball 13 that contained two sixes and slumping from 23-0 to 76 all out in 11.4 overs in a shocking collapse. Josh Tongue took 4-28 and fellow pacer Jofra Archer, who dismissed Sooryavanshi when he gloved behind, had 3-29.

It was the first time India has lost by more than 100 runs in a T20 international — its previous biggest defeat by runs was by 80 against New Zealand in 2019 — and the team’s second-lowest all-out total in T20s.

India captain Shreyas Iyer described the performance as “atrocious” and said his team had to “completely go back to the drawing board.”

“Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable,” he said

The Indians are in something of a crisis in the T20 format, having lost their last four completed matches. Back-to-back losses in England have followed a stunning 2-0 series defeat in Ireland.

The addition to the team of Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest man to play for India at the weekend at 15 years and 99 days, has excited supporters but not had an effect. His innings of 13 followed a 14 from 10 balls on Saturday.

“We adapted well with the bat,” England captain Harry Brook said, adding: “To carry that into the bowling was awesome.”

The first T20 between England and India was washed out.

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