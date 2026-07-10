Slumping White Sox activate rookie Munetaka Murakami from 10-day injured list

CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping Chicago White Sox got a lift on Friday when they activated rookie slugger Munetaka Murakami…

CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping Chicago White Sox got a lift on Friday when they activated rookie slugger Munetaka Murakami from the 10-day injured list.

Murakami had been sidelined since he strained his right hamstring during a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on May 29. At the time of the injury, the Japanese infielder ranked among the major league leaders with 20 homers, 41 RBIs, 43 runs and a .947 OPS.

The White Sox have dropped three in a row and six of eight overall going into a weekend series against the Athletics. They went 17-18 while Murakami was on the injured list.

Infielder Jacob Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Gonzalez, a first-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft, hit .244 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games in his first stint in the major leagues.

The 26-year-old Murakami signed a $34 million, two-year contract with Chicago in December. He made two rehab appearances with Charlotte, going 2 for 7 with a double.

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