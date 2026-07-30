Seattle faces Atlanta following Hiedeman’s 33-point outing

Seattle Storm (6-24, 1-14 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (6-24, 1-14 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (17-10, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays the Atlanta Dream after Natisha Hiedeman scored 33 points in the Storm’s 105-95 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Dream are 9-4 on their home court. Atlanta is seventh in the WNBA with 20.4 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 7.7.

The Storm are 2-13 on the road. Seattle has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Atlanta’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Seattle allows. Seattle averages 82.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 85.1 Atlanta allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 89-78 on July 10, with Allisha Gray scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canada is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Dream. Gray is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hiedeman is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Storm. Awa Fam is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 5-5, averaging 89.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Te-Hina Paopao: out (leg).

Storm: Ezi Magbegor: out (face), Dominique Malonga: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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