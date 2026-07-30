Cue the trumpet: Edwin Díaz returns to earn save for the Dodgers after 85-game absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cue the trumpet. Edwin Díaz is back to close out games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cue the trumpet. Edwin Díaz is back to close out games for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 32-year-old right-hander came off the injured list Wednesday after missing 85 games, having had arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow in April.

“We just got a lot better,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Fans were on their feet cheering when Díaz entered in the ninth to Timmy Trumpet’s “Narcos.” He gave up two hits and one run while earning his fifth save of the season in a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. His four-seam fastball touched 98 mph.

“I feel great,” he said. “I think my pitching was really good, velo-wise, shape-wise, I was throwing strikes. So nothing to worry for me. Just keep grinding, keep getting better.”

The same song played in the post-game clubhouse, and Díaz loved hearing it again, especially on his first bobblehead night as a Dodger. The team signed him to a $69 million, three-year deal last offseason.

“My family was really happy,” he said. “They told me to send some bobbleheads back to Puerto Rico.”

Díaz came back against the Mariners, who chose him in the third round of the 2012 draft out of Puerto Rico. He made his big league debut in 2016.

Tanner Scott had been serving as the temporary closer. He had 16 saves with a 2.65 ERA in Díaz’s absence. Scott gave up two hits and a run on 14 pitches in the eighth before Díaz took over.

“I was trying to calm my emotions,” he said. “As soon as I got to the mound, it was, ‘Let’s go. Let’s make pitches. Let’s win the game.’ And that’s what I did.”

Díaz is the latest player to come off the IL. Utility man Kiké Hernández returned Tuesday, while two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell could rejoin the team soon. He tossed four shutout innings, allowing one run, and struck out nine on 60 pitches in a minor league rehab start for Low-A Ontario on Wednesday night.

“I’ve been on the sidelines for a long time and couldn’t wait to be back,” Díaz said. “I want to help this team win.”

He was 1-0 with four saves over seven appearances and six innings before being sidelined. Not what the Dodgers had expected when he came from the New York Mets.

“Taking out those bone chips or whatever they were, they looked like shark teeth,” Roberts said before the game. “It was compromising his extension, the feel and all that stuff. He says he hasn’t felt this good in quite some time.”

Roberts isn’t measuring Díaz by velocity.

“I’m looking for more of the command,” he said. “At the end of the day, the hitters will tell how the stuff is.”

Díaz made seven rehab appearances, allowing two runs with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

“The adrenaline will be there,” he said before the game. “I pitched in seven minor league games, but every stadium, the fans weren’t like they are here. So I’m expecting to be a little more aggressive than I was in the minor leagues.”

To make room on the roster, pitcher Charlie Barnes was designated for assignment.

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