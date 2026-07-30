Portland hosts Indiana after Clark’s 32-point outing

Indiana Fever (18-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (11-17, 3-9 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Indiana Fever (18-10, 7-4 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (11-17, 3-9 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Portland Fire after Caitlin Clark scored 32 points in the Fever’s 105-95 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Fire have gone 6-7 at home. Portland is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Fever are 7-5 on the road. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.2.

Portland is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Portland allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Fire defeated the Fever 100-84 in their last meeting on May 31. Megan Gustafson led the Fire with 22 points, and Boston led the Fever with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Fire. Carla Leite is averaging 17.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-7, averaging 91.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.6 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 100.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

Fever: Aliyah Boston: day to day (lower leg), Bree Hall: day to day (ankle), Damiris Dantas: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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