Sean Keys hits 1st career home run as Blue Jays beat slumping Mets 9-3 in Canada Day matinee

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Keys hit his first career home run, Myles Straw added a pinch-hit shot and the Toronto…

TORONTO (AP) — Sean Keys hit his first career home run, Myles Straw added a pinch-hit shot and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 9-3 in a Canada Day matinee Wednesday.

Kazuma Okamoto, Ernie Clement and Daulton Varsho had RBI hits as the Blue Jays took two of three games from New York in the series.

Alejandro Kirk went 2 for 2 with two walks and scored twice. Toronto is 24-9 when scoring five or more runs.

Carson Benge hit a two-run homer and Francisco Lindor added a solo drive but the Mets lost for the 10th time in 12 games and dropped their fifth consecutive series.

Keys was promoted from Triple-A Buffalo last week after hitting 21 home runs at two minor league levels this season.

After Clement hit an RBI double in the third, Keys followed with a three-run homer off Freddy Peralta that made it 5-0.

Peralta (5-7) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings, his third straight winless start. He walked three and struck out four.

Toronto went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position against Peralta. Opposing batters have gone 19 for 49 (.388) with runners in scoring position against the right-hander in his past eight starts.

The Blue Jays added four more against Cionel Pérez in the seventh. Varsho hit an RBI single and Straw added a three-run homer, his third.

Benge homered off Patrick Corbin in the eighth, his 10th. Lindor connected off Corbin in the ninth, his fourth.

Braydon Fisher opened for Toronto and Spencer Miles (4-1) followed with three innings of one-hit ball. Corbin came on in the fifth and pitched the final five innings for his first save since 2016.

Before the game, the Blue Jays put designated hitter George Springer on the paternity list and recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A.

Up next

Mets: RHP Christian Scott (2-0, 3.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday at Atlanta.

Blue Jays: Had not announced a starter for Friday’s game at Seattle.

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