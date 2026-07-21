Scheffler goes to Minnesota for 3M Open, as LPGA and PGA Tour Champions head to Scotland

PGA Tour 3M OPEN Site: Blaine, Minnesota. Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71. Prize money: $8.8 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minnesota.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.

Prize money: $8.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.584 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Kurt Kitayama.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Ryan Fox won the British Open and Stefano Mazzoli won the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is playing the 3M Open for the first time and gives the field the only player from the top 10 in the world. Scheffler did not want three weeks off before the postseason, among other things. … British Open champion Ryan Fox was scheduled to play until withdrawing to take in his first major title. Eric Cole also withdrew, leaving 29 players in the field who were at Royal Birkdale last week. … Casey Jarvis of South Africa got in through his top-10 finish at the British Open. … Three tournaments remain for the top 70 to qualify for the FedEx Cup postseason. … Jordan Spieth was contemplating playing in the 3M Open. He missed the cut by nine shots in the British Open and is not in the field. … The 3M Open has its usual share of youth, led by Jackson Koivun and NCAA champion Preston Stout, the latter playing on a sponsor’s exemption. … Minnesota is getting its second tournament in two months, with Hazeltine holding the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in June.

Next week: Rocket Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF UK

Site: Rocester, England.

Course: JCB Golf & CC. Yardage: 7,332. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS2); Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (FS1).

Defending champion: Joaquin Niemann.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Notes: This is LIV Golf’s first event in nearly two months because the New Orleans event was postponed. … Eight players from LIV Golf made the cut last week in the British Open. … Anthony Kim is No. 7 in the points standings. The American has not played anywhere in the world outside of LIV Golf in 2026. … Among the players currently facing relegation heading to the final stretch are Adrian Meronk, Martin Kaymer and Michael LaSasso. … Cameron Smith has missed the cut in seven of his last eight majors. He is 21st in the standings. … Ian Poulter is coming off a fourth-place finish in the U.S. Senior Open. … Peter Uihlein made it through 36-hole qualifiers for the U.S. Open and the British Open, and made the cut on the number in both. … LIV Golf has been in the U.K. every year since the league launched in 2022. This is the third straight year for JBC Golf and Country Club to host the event. It’s about 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Royal Birkdale.

Next tournament: LIV Golf New York on Aug. 6-9.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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PGA Tour Champions

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.

Course: Gleneagles GC (Kings). Yardage: 6,859. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.85 million. Winner’s share: $447,800.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championships.

Notes: This is the last of the five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. … The winner earns a spot in St. Andrews next year for the 155th British Open. … Darren Clarke won the Senior British Open when it last was held on the Kings course at Gleneagles in 2022. … Gleneagles also has the Centenary course, which hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup and the 2019 Solheim Cup. … Stewart Cink won the first two majors on the PGA Tour Champions. Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open, and Zach Johnson won at Firestone in what used to be the Senior Players. … Johnson, who won the British Open at St. Andrews in 2015, chose not to play at Royal Birkdale last week and is not in the field for the Senior British Open. … The Senior British Open was first held in 1987 at Turnberry. It was held on a links course every year until moving to Sunningdale in 2009. … This will be the sixth time the Senior British Open is not held on a links course.

Next week: Portugal Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour

ISPS HANDA WOMEN’S SCOTTISH OPEN

Site: Irvine, Scotland.

Course: Dundonald Links. Yardage: 6,538. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (CNBC); Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (CNBC).

Defending champion: Lottie Woad.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Hae Ran Ryu won the Evian Championship.

Notes: The Women’s Scottish Open is part of a three-tournament swing through Europe that is between the final two majors, with the Women’s British Open next week at Royal Lytham & St. Annes. … Nelly Korda, who won the first two LPGA majors of the year, is in the field. Haeran Ryu, who won the last two majors, is not playing. … Among the sponsor exemptions is Kiara Romero, the No. 1 amateur in women’s golf. Romero tied for sixth in the U.S. Women’s Open but missed the cut in the other two LPGA majors open to amateurs. … The field features seven of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking, missing Ryu, Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin. … The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour and has been since 2017. … This is the fifth straight year for the tournament to be held at Dundonald Links. The only time it has been held on true links turf was in 2018 at Gullane.

Next week: AIG Women’s British Open.

Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/ and https://www.lpga.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

EVANS SCHOLARS INVITATIONAL

Site: Glenview, Illinois.

Course: The Glen Club. Yardage: 7,262. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Johnny Keefer.

Points leader: Doc Redman.

Last tournament: Ross Steelman won The Blue Championship.

Next week: Utah Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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European tour

Last week: Ryan Fox won the British Open.

Next tournament: Danish Golf Championship on Aug. 13-16.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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Other tours

Epson Tour: Hartford HealthCare Women’s Championship, Golf Club of Avon, Avon, Connecticut. Previous winner: Gina Kim. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Challenge Tour: Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge, Kaskada Golf Resort, Brno, Czech Republic. Previous winner: Palmer Jackson. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur, Saucon Valley CC (Old), Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Television: Friday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-TD); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hamilton Coleman. Online: https://www.usga.org/

PGA Tour Americas: Osprey Valley Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Heathlands), Caledon, Ontario. Previous winner: Carson Bacha. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, The Queen’s Hills GC, Fukuoka, Japan. Defending champion: Ayaka Watanabe. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

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