Sale dominates as Braves beat Mets 1-0 to split doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Sale struck out nine and limited New York to two hits in six innings and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Sale struck out nine and limited New York to two hits in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Mets 1-0 on Wednesday to split a day/night doubleheader.

Sale (12-6) didn’t walk a batter. Raisel Iglesias, the Braves’ fourth pitcher, had his 22nd save with a perfect ninth.

Matt Olson had an RBI single in the sixth in the Braves’ first 1-0 victory over the Mets since a seven-inning win in the second game of a doubleheader June 21, 2021.

Olson also accounted for the Braves’ offense in the opener, when he hit a two-run homer in a 3-2 loss.

Christian Scott (3-3) gave up one run and struck out seven while throwing six innings — his longest stint since May 24, 2024. Scott underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2025 and pitched into the sixth just three times in his first 14 starts this year.

The Mets finished 4-2 against the Braves at home this season — their first winning record at Citi Field against Atlanta since 2022 and only their third in the last 10 seasons.

New York is 6-4 against the Braves and can clinch the season series for the first time since 2017 with one win in Atlanta during a three-game series next month.

Up next

Braves: RHP Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) opens a four-game series Thursday at the Washington Nationals, who will counter with RHP Jake Irvin (2-4, 5.23 ERA).

Mets: RHP Nolan McLean (7-7, 3.32 ERA) opposes Miami RHP Eury Pérez (5-8, 3.56 ERA) in the first game of a four-game set Thursday night.

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