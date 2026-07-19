Maryland Gov. Wes Moore outlines plan to lower rising energy bills

Gov. Wes Moore said Maryland needs a broader conversation about energy and a faster path to building the infrastructure needed to meet growing demand.

As Marylanders grapple with rising electricity bills, Gov. Wes Moore said the state needs a broader conversation about energy and a faster path to building the infrastructure needed to meet growing demand.

Speaking with Greater Washington Board of Trade President and CEO Jack McDougle during the group’s “Regional Energy Outlook” event last week, Moore said Maryland should pursue a diverse energy strategy rather than relying on a single source.

The governor said he’s exploring a range of energy options, including nuclear power, while remaining “remarkably bullish on things like solar and wind and battery storage and transmission.”

His comments come as residents across the D.C. region voice frustration over higher utility bills, with some questioning whether growing energy demand from data centers is contributing to higher costs.

Moore said one of the biggest challenges is the pace of approving new energy projects. He said regional grid operators need to speed up project approvals and coordinate with governors on the types of generation and infrastructure their states need most.

He also argued policymakers need to modernize energy regulations written for a different era.

“We have rules and regulations that, frankly, were not made for a moment like this,” Moore said. “We’re still having guidelines that were built in a century that we no longer exist in.”

While Moore said he’s optimistic about the potential benefits of artificial intelligence, he believes more bipartisan cooperation is needed to address energy challenges.

“I think that when you think about the prospects of things like AI, I think this could revolutionize healthcare. I think it could revolutionize education. I think it could revolutionize public safety. I think that there is a whole lot that can be generated from a powerful, productive future around AI,” he said.

“And stop making it so that every time there’s a change in administration, it also means there’s a change in energy policy,” he added.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.