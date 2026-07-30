Rodman scores in the Spirit’s 1-0 victory over the Royals

Trinity Rodman scored her eighth goal of the season in the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals on…

Trinity Rodman scored her eighth goal of the season in the Washington Spirit’s 1-0 victory over the Utah Royals on Wednesday night.

In other action in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current soundly beat Racing Louisville 5-1, and Gotham FC topped Bay FC 1-0.

The match in Sandy, Utah, was paused in the 25th minute because of inclement weather. Three minutes after the restart, Paige Metayer’s low-driven cross into the box found Rodman for the game’s lone goal.

Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made four saves and recorded her eighth clean sheet of the season for the Spirit (11-3-3).

The Royals outshot the Spirit 18-6, had more on target 4-3, and doubled the corner kicks 10-5, but could not find the back of the net. Utah (9-5-3) was held scoreless for the first time in nine matches.

Hopkins and Debinha both score two goals for the Current

Haley Hopkins and Debinha both scored two goals apiece to lead the Current (9-7-1) over Racing Louisville.

After a shot by midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta was spilt by goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, Hopkins finished the rebound in the fifth minute for the opening goal at CPKC Stadium.

Hopkins’ headed assist in the 15th minute led to Debinha’s volley, doubling the lead.

In the 20th minute, Amelia White scored her first NWSL goal to make it 3-0.

Off a rebound in the 48th minute, Hopkins scored her second goal and Debinha matched her teammate with her own brace in the 52nd minute for the team’s fifth goal of the night.

The only blemish for Kansas City came in the 75th minute with Katie Scott fouling forward Emma Sears in the box. Taylor Flint converted the ensuing penalty kick to get Racing Louisville (3-11-2) on the board.

Gotham FC earn 10th shutout of the season

An early Midge Purce goal was all visiting Gotham (10-3-4) needed as they recorded their 10th shutout of the season against Bay.

Purce scored in the second minute off a corner kick and Jaelin Howell’s headed assist,

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller appeared to level the game in the seventh minute, but after video review it would be called back due to offsides.

Bay (5-8-3) defender Abby Dahlkemper made her return from maternity leave, coming on a second half sub in the 84th minute.

Goalkeeper Shelby Hogan made the start for Gotham with shutouts leader Ann-Katrin Berger on the bench. The team completes their three match week on Saturday at Houston Dash.

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