Copper and Thomas help the Mercury beat Valkyries 91-89

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Golden…

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points and the Phoenix Mercury overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Golden State Valkyries 91-89 on Wednesday night in the return from the All-Star break for both teams.

Alyssa Thomas had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Mercury (11-18). They have won three straight following a five-game losing streak.

The Valkyries (19-9), who lost 90-82 at home to Washington last time out, have lost back-to-back games and fell a half-game behind second-place Las Vegas.

Copper was called for her sixth foul with 1:45 to play, the Mercury challenged and, after replay review, the call was upheld. Nine seconds later Kayla Thornton hit a 3-pointer that tied it at 82, but Bonner answered with two free throws with 1:27 remaining to take the lead for good.

Cecilia Zandalasini fouled out with 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting for Golden State. Veronica Burton added 15 points and Kaila Charles had 10 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, her second career double-double and her first since 2021.

Up next

Valkyries: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Mercury: Host New York on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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