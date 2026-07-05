Rockies and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (37-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-54, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (37-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-54, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Tyler Mahle (1-8, 5.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-2, 6.69 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -131, Rockies +107; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado has a 21-25 record in home games and a 36-54 record overall. The Rockies have hit 103 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 37-51 record overall and a 19-29 record on the road. The Giants have a 20-36 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rockies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 41 extra base hits (14 doubles and 27 home runs). Jake McCarthy is 16 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 19 doubles, seven triples, four home runs and 33 RBIs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 11 for 36 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .297 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tomoyuki Sugano: 15-Day IL (back), Blas Castano: 15-Day IL (pectoral), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (leg), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (back), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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