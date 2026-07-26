Felipe Mora scores twice in swan song with Timbers for 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored twice in the second half of his final match with Portland, rallying the…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored twice in the second half of his final match with Portland, rallying the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Mora erased a 1-0 deficit with goals in the 56th and 67th minutes, giving him 48 in 145 regular-season appearances — third most in club history.

Ariel Lassiter collected his third assist on Mora’s first score and Kristoffer Velde picked up his career-high fifth on the second one.

Rookie defender Juan Manuel Sanabria tallied his first goal when he scored in the 18th minute to give Real Salt Lake an early lead, but the club was forced to play a man down from the 31st minute on after forward Morgan Guilavogul was tagged with a red card. Guilavogul earned his sixth assist on the goal.

James Pantemis finished with three saves for Portland (6-8-3).

Rafael Cabral stopped five shots for Real Salt Lake (8-6-2).

Mora is returning to Liga MX and likely to join Atlético San Luis with his MLS contract expiring. He adds 20 assists over seven seasons with the Timbers.

Real Salt Lake, which already owned a 2-0 victory over Portland at home, hasn’t had a road win in six matches since beating Atlanta United on March 7.

Up next

Real Salt Lake: Visits St. Louis City on Saturday.

Portland: Hosts the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

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