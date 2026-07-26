Son Heung-min, Denis Bouanga get 1st-half goals in surging LAFC’s 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored two goals, Son Heung-min scored in his third consecutive match since the World…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Bouanga scored two goals, Son Heung-min scored in his third consecutive match since the World Cup break, and Los Angeles FC thrashed Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on Saturday night for its fourth consecutive victory.

David Martínez also scored in a 3-0 first half for LAFC, which hasn’t lost since May 17. Bouanga added his second goal in the 85th minute, giving him 10 in 17 matches this season.

With an inspired Son and a top-form Bouanga both scoring in every game since the break, LAFC has outscored its last three opponents by a combined 10-1. They’ve pulled even with Vancouver and San Jose atop the Western Conference standings with 33 points and 10 victories, although the Whitecaps and Quakes both have games in hand.

Hugo Lloris had to make just one save while keeping his MLS-leading 10th clean sheet for LAFC.

Sporting Kansas City didn’t get a shot on target until the 77th minute of a loss that kept them at the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

Son struck in the fifth minute when he chased down a lead pass from Mark Delgado, shook off defender Wyatt Meyer and fired home his third goal of the season. The former Tottenham star played his first 13 matches without a goal for LAFC despite leading MLS in assists, but the South Korea captain has looked rejuvenated with the World Cup pressure off his shoulders.

Bouanga doubled LAFC’s lead in the 37th minute with the type of counterattacking goal that his team scored relentlessly last season. The French forward controlled Mathieu Choinière’s long pass, shrugged off a defender and finished.

Bouanga’s pass then set Martínez loose on a counterattack with Son in injury time, and Martínez buried his sixth goal.

LAFC added yet another transition goal late when Ryan Porteous’ long pass found Tyler Boyd, who fed Bouanga for the brace.

Up next

Sporting Kansas City: Host Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

LAFC: At Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

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