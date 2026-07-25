Montgomery County firefighters violated law against cooperating with ICE, council member says

District 5 council member Kristin Mink said the firefighters violated the county’s Trust Act, which prohibits county personnel from voluntarily cooperating with the agency.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

A Montgomery County Council member said firefighters violated a county law prohibiting cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they prepared to launch a boat on the Potomac River earlier this week to potentially rescue people fleeing federal immigration agents.

District 5 council member Kristin Mink said the firefighters violated the county’s Trust Act, which prohibits county personnel from voluntarily cooperating with the agency.

Mink said she does not blame firefighters, who had to think fast and were faced with contradictory county rules. Such unanticipated scenarios are something the council needs to think through, she said.

The story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.