Robbie Ray throws 6 innings, Willy Adames helps fuel 4-run opening frame as Giants beat Rockies 6-4

DENVER (AP) — Robbie Ray threw six efficient innings after regrouping from a fall while covering first base, Willy Adames…

DENVER (AP) — Robbie Ray threw six efficient innings after regrouping from a fall while covering first base, Willy Adames hit a two-run double as part of a four-run opening frame and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night.

Ray (8-6) allowed three runs while striking out four.

It was a wobbly opening frame for Ray, who fell to the ground after taking a flip from Rafael Devers and stepping on first base for the second out. Ray continued after being checked out.

But the left-hander allowed four straight baserunners, including a three-run homer from Cole Carrigg. Ray settled in and kept the Rockies at bay before turning the game over to the bullpen. Caleb Kilian gave up a two-out RBI single to pinch-hitter TJ Rumfield in the ninth. He struck out Troy Johnston to end the game and earn save No. 8.

Newly-named All Star Luis Arraez had three hits, including an RBI single, while Bryce Eldridge added a solo homer and a run-scoring double.

Sean Sullivan (0-3) allowed six runs over 5 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start for Tomoyuki Sugano, who went on the injured list with back spasms.

There were a pair of delays Saturday, starting with weather that caused the scheduled first pitch to be pushed back by 46 minutes. The other took place before the fifth inning when home-plate umpire Scott Barry left the game and Manny Gonzalez needed time to assemble his gear. Barry appeared to take a foul ball near the lower part of his mask in the third.

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman had two hits and two walks on the day he was named an All Star for a second straight season.

Up next

The Rockies will throw Tanner Gordon (0-2, 6.69) Sunday. The Giants will throw righty Tyler Mahle (1-8, 5.67).

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