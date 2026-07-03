Rice hits go-ahead 2-run homer as Yanks stop 7-game skid with 5-2 victory over Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice hit go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning after a rain delay and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Rice hit go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning after a rain delay and the New York Yankees ended a seven-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Trent Grisham hit a leadoff homer and had a sacrifice fly in his return from a strained right hamstring, and Gerrit Cole (3-3) pitched five innings to help the Yankees end their longest slide since a nine-game skid Aug. 12-22, 2023.

The game was stopped after Cole struck out Brooks Lee to end the third. During the 53-minute delay, the center field scoreboard showed the end of Argentina’s 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in the World Cup.

Following Grisham’s single, Rice snapped a 1-1 tie by hitting rookie starter Mike Paredes’ full-count fastball into the right-field seats. Rice’s 24th homer helped the Yankees win the fourth time in 15 games and beat the Twins for the 12th time in the last 14 meetings.

After Carlos Rodón was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation, Cole allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out seven, walked none and was warming up in the bullpen when Rice homered.

José Caballero added an RBI single in the seventh and scored on Grisham’s fly ball as the Yankees scored more than four runs for the first time in 13 games.

Fernando Cruz retired Royce Lewis with the bases loaded to end the eighth. David Bednar returned from the paternity list struck out the side in the ninth for his his 17th save.

Kody Clemens homered in the first inning and Victor Caratini hit an RBI single in the fourth for the Twins, who lost for the third time in their last 10 road games. Minnesota played without Byron Buxton for the fourth straight game because of right hip impingement.

Paredes (0-2) allowed three runs and four hits in four innings.

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RHP Zebby Matthews (4-5, 4.15 ERA) was set to start for Minnesota on Saturday. The Yankees had not announced who will start for Rodón.

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