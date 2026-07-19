Red Sox beat the Rays 6-1 behind Contreras and Gray for their 13th straight win

BOSTON (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer, Sonny Gray gave up one run and five hits over six…

BOSTON (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer, Sonny Gray gave up one run and five hits over six innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 on Sunday for their 13th win in a row.

The streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history with a 13-game run in July 1948. The franchise’s longest was 15 games in June 1946.

Gray (12-1) struck out five and issued four walks in his ninth consecutive quality start. He has not allowed more than three runs since April 14.

After Victor Mesa Jr. hit an inside-the-park homer in the second inning to give the Rays a 1-0 lead, Andruw Monasterio tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double.

Boston scored three more in the third without a hit. Jahmai Jones came home on a passed ball and Wilyer Abreu scored on a fielder’s choice. Junior Caminero’s throw struck Abreu in the back as he slid into home, allowing all runners to advance safely.

Contreras scored from third on Romy Gonzalez’s ground out to make it 4-1.

Contreras swung on the first pitch he saw in the fifth for a two-run, 414-foot homer to the triangle in Fenway’s center field.

Rays starter Shane McClanahan (8-6) allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Up next

The Rays head to Toronto for a four-game set with the Blue Jays, with RHP Nick Martinez (8-2, 2.65 ERA) taking the hill against RHP Dylan Cease (6-4, 2.56).

The Red Sox continue their 10-game homestand with a three-game series against the Orioles. LHP Payton Tolle (5-6, 3.11 ERA) starts opposite RHP Shane Baz (4-9, 4.19).

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